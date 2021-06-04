American International Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $335.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

