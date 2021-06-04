Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.