Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,031 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -349.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.