Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 534,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 719,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

