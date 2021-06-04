Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $132.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

