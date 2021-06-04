Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

