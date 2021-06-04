Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

