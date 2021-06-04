Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHS stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

