Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,272. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

