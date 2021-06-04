Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 1,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,248,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The company has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

