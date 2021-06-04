Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 1,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,248,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
The company has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
