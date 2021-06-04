Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $718,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

