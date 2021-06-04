Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,694 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,131,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

