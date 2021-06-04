Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,531,678.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $2,531,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,638,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,953,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $231.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.23. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

