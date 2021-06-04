James Eric Mcpartland Sells 30,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

