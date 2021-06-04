Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Park National by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

