Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

