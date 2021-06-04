BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

