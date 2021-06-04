BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

