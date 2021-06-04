BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 115,598 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

