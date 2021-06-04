Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 32,536 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00.

NYSE:TALO opened at $15.42 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

