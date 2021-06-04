Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $339,393.36 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $239,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

