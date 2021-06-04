Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:ELAT opened at $53.41 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.