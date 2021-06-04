A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE AHC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. A.H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.63.
A.H. Belo shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 7th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A.H. Belo Company Profile
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
