A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AHC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. A.H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.63.

A.H. Belo shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 7th.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

