SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 138,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $16.15 on Friday. SWK has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SWK will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

