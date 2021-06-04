SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 138,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $16.15 on Friday. SWK has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
