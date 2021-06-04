LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Mizuho to Underperform

Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

