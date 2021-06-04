Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells 46,800 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC opened at GBX 643 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 433 ($5.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.82 million and a PE ratio of 71.44.

Get JTC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.