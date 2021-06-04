Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.26. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.