Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UE stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

