Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 10,000 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:LEV opened at $19.53 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

