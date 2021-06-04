Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $218,000 in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.92. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

