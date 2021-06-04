Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

