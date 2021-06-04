Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

