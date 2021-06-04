The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

