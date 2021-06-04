The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

