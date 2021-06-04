Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.03 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

