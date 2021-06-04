-$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings per share of ($1.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($2.04). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($4.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

