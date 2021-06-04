Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Arconic worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 38.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

