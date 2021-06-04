Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.68 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

