Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post $94.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.14 million and the lowest is $94.70 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,707,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,085 shares of company stock worth $2,504,008. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

