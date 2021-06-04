Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,066 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.58 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

