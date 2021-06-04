The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $439,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 112,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 512.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,792,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 1,499,971 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.