The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,858 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

