Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.42 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.