The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $384.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.