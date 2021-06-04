Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

