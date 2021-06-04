IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

DX stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $613.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

