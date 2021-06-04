Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

