Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

