Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

