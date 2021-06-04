Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.